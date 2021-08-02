Charlotte Hornets make former Kansas PG Devonte’ Graham a restricted free agent

Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte Graham gestures after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in Charlotte, N.C. The Hornets won 125-100. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek) by Matt Tait

Three days after Charlotte’s NBA franchise drafted UConn guard James Bouknight, crowding the Hornets’ backcourt even further than it already was, team GM Mitch Kupchak announced the Hornets had made a qualifying offer to free agent guard Devonte’ Graham.

The offer makes the former Kansas standout a restricted feee agent, which allows the Hornets the option of matching any offer sheet Graham signs with another team during free agency, which officially kicks off Monday.

The addition of Bouknight brings uncertainty to the Charlotte backcourt, but, according to the team’s website, Graham appeared prepared for anything heading into the off-season.

“At the end of the day, everybody has a role and you just have to go out, maximize it and bring what you bring to the table,” he said during exit interviews. “Whatever role it is that I have to play, I can play that role. People who know me know that I’m not a big ego guy, that I have to be starting or this and that. I feel like I’m going to be on the court playing meaningful minutes regardless and helping the team. I don’t let my ego or pride get in the way. It’s all about winning.”

Graham just wrapped up his third season with Charlotte. He averaged 14.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 30.2 minutes per game during the 2020-21 season while appearing in 55 games.

Graham ranked 14th in the NBA last season in total 3-pointers made, knocking down 179 shots from 3-point range, making him just the second player in franchise history with 175+ 3-point field goals in consecutive seasons.

He also finished 15th among all NBA players in real plus-minus (3.88), an ESPN-generated metric that estimates “on-court impact on team performance, measured in net point differential per 100 offensive and defensive possession, [while taking] into account teammates, opponents and additional factors.”

Selected with the 34th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, Charlotte acquired Graham via a draft night trade with the Atlanta Hawks on July 21, 2018.

Graham has played in 164 career games — with 100 starts — and holds career averages of 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 27.7 minutes per game.

In just three seasons with the Hornets, Graham has made 431 3-pointers, which already ranks sixth all-time in franchise history.