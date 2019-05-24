R.J. Hampton sets date for college announcement

R.J. Hampton during his official visit to Kansas by Matt Scott

Five-star prospect R.J. Hampton, the No. 6-ranked player in Rivals.com's 2019 rankings and top Kansas target, announced on Twitter on Friday afternoon that he had picked a date to reveal his college decision.

"The time has come," Hampton Tweeted. "Watch Get Up ESPN on Tuesday, May 28. I have an announcement to make."

This news on the same day that Kansas learned that Silvio De Sousa had won his appeal and would be eligible for the 2019-20 season, sent the Kansas fan base into a frenzy. But until Hampton actually announces there no doubt will still be some uncertainty surrounding the 6-foot-5 guard's future and whether KU is a part of it.

Hampton's father, Rod Hampton, earlier this week, said his son likely would wait to see which players at his three finalists stayed in the draft and which elected to return to school. But the decision date that Hampton has announced is scheduled for one day before the deadline for underclassmen to pull their names out of the 2019 draft pool.

The Little Elm, Texas, native who just finished his junior year of high school reclassified into the 2019 class several weeks ago and has been trending toward Kansas and graduation ever since.

Although Memphis and Texas Tech remain factors in the race to land Hampton, many recruiting analysts believe Kansas will be the pick.

Hampton visited KU last December and has said he might come again in the near future, when best friend and KU target Jalen Wilson makes his visit to Kansas May 30-June 1. If he does, it appears it could be as a committed member of the Kansas program.

If he doesn't, his decision on Tuesday will likely lead him somewhere else.

One way or another, KU fans likely will know early next week whether this latest Top 10 talent is on his way to joining the Jayhawks.