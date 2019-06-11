Decision Day approaching for 4-star prospect Jalen Wilson

Kansas University basketball recruiting

It’s time for another high-profile announcement from Class of 2019.

And this time, most of the national recruiting analysts believe things will end well for the Kansas men’s basketball program.

Per his Twitter account, 4-star wing Jalen Wilson, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound prospect from Guyer High in Denton, Texas, is expected to announce his college decision at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Wilson is choosing between Kansas, North Carolina and Michigan and is the last member of the Rivals 150 for 2019 who has yet to finalize his plans.

Initially, Wilson was one of the first to outline his future, picking Michigan in May of 2018 and signing his letter of intent last November. But a coaching change this spring led to Wilson asking for his release and that allowed KU and Carolina back into the mix.

Wilson visited both programs in the past couple of weeks and also spoke with new Michigan coach and former Fab 5 member Juwan Howard. He announced the date for his decision late last week and again appears ready to move forward.

All of the major recruiting analysts at Rivals.com are picking Kansas in this one. And KU currently leads Wilson’s Crystal Ball rating at 247 Sports, with 65 percent of the picks going to KU and 30 percent still going to Michigan. 247 Sports analysts Evan Daniels and Jerry Meyer are both picking KU, and Rivals.com analyst Corey Evans, who also picked Wilson to Kansas, explained what the 6-8 wing would bring to whatever program he picks.

“Valued for his shot making prowess and ability to play up or down a position, the talented small forward brings tremendous versatility and shot-making to the perimeter,” Evans wrote Tuesday.

Earlier this week, the Jayhawks picked up a commitment from Iowa grad transfer Isaiah Moss, who will join the Jayhawks in August after finishing his summer internship in Chicago.

While Moss officially goes down as another signee in the 2019 class — No. 4 for those keeping track — the Kansas fan base is still waiting for the signature piece to the 2019 class and Wilson, with his Top 50 ranking and ties to former target R.J. Hampton could be just that.