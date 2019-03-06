Postgame Report Card: Oklahoma 81, Kansas 68

Oklahoma guard Miles Reynolds, right, tries to score in front of Kansas guard Quentin Grimes, left, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Oklahoma won 81-68. (AP Photo/Nate Billings) by Associated Press

Norman, Okla. — Grades for five aspects of the Kansas basketball team’s 81-68 loss to Oklahoma at Lloyd Noble Center

Offense: D

It took KU a little more than 34 minutes of action to hit the 50-point mark in its latest road loss. The game never looked close on the scoreboard until it was basically over, with OU leading by as many as 24 points in the latter stages of the second half. Let’s not give the Jayhawks credit for a 13-2 run in garbage time.

The offense lacked the type of flow and confidence to challenge the Sooners. The Jayhawks shot 40.9% from the floor, only made 7 of 31 3-pointers and turned the ball over 15 times. KU’s giveaways led to 21 OU points.

Defense: D

The Jayhawks had no answers for the energy and focus of OU’s offense. The Sooners connected on 7 of their first 8 shot attempts and KU never could squash that momentum with some defense.

Both Brady Manek and Kristian Doolittle destroyed Kansas time and again, with the visitors showing no ability to counter the attack and come away with stops.

The Sooners shot 49.1% from the field and outrebounded KU 41-31.

Frontcourt: C+

Both Dedric Lawson and David McCormack contributed 18 points for the Jayhawks, and Lawson registered another double-double with 11 boards.

But neither big was the type of presence that could give OU serious concerns. Crazily enough, KU needed even more from them with the Sooners making KU’s guards mostly non-factors.

Backcourt: D

Not one member of KU’s backcourt stood out in this one, and, boy, did it cost the Jayhawks.

Quentin Grimes, Devon Dotson and Ochai Agbaji combined to shoot 7 for 25 and turn the ball over 7 times in defeat. They went a combined 2 for 14 on 3-pointers and were never able to adapt to OU’s inspired efforts.

Bench: D

The substitutes couldn’t give KU much of a spark either. Marcus Garrett’s 8 points and 5 boards made him the best of the bunch.

Mitch Lightfoot didn’t score, and neither did K.J. Lawson.