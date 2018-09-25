Head coach David Beaty previews Oklahoma State

Head coach David Beaty speaks to the media at his weekly availability Tuesday afternoon at the University of Kansas. After losing the conference opener, Kansas plays host to Oklahoma State this weekend.

The Jayhawks (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) have dropped the last eight meetings with the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) is coming off a 41-17 loss to Texas Tech in the Big 12 opener, while Kansas dropped a 26-7 decision at Baylor.

The game is slated to start at 11 a.m. Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.