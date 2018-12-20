KU coach Bill Self previews Arizona State
Advertisement
Kansas coach Bill Self previews Arizona State Thursday afternoon in Allen Fieldhouse.
"We'll learn some thing from this," Self said. "We need to go play with a free mind. That would be our sole purpose. It will be a great test for our guys to play a team like this."
KU (10-0) travels to Arizona State at 8 p.m. Saturday for its first true road contest of the year.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment