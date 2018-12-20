Advertisement

KU coach Bill Self previews Arizona State

Posted by Shane Jackson
December 20, 2018 at 12:52 p.m.

Kansas coach Bill Self previews Arizona State Thursday afternoon in Allen Fieldhouse.

"We'll learn some thing from this," Self said. "We need to go play with a free mind. That would be our sole purpose. It will be a great test for our guys to play a team like this."

KU (10-0) travels to Arizona State at 8 p.m. Saturday for its first true road contest of the year.

