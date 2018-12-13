Mitch Lightfoot on how KU plans to defend Villanova

Mitch Lightfoot spoke to reporters Thursday afternoon in Allen Fieldhouse.

Last season, the Jayhawks suffered a season-ending loss at the hands of the Wildcats in the Final Four. Villanova drilled 18 3-pointers in the 95-79 win over KU en route to winning the 2018 national title.

This year, though, KU is sporting an undefeated record through eight games. Villanova, meanwhile, has dropped three of its first 11 games to start the season.

No. 1 Kansas will play host to No. 17 Villanova at 11 a.m. Saturday.