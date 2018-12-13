KU coach Bill Self previews Villanova

Kansas coach Bill Self talks to reporters Thursday afternoon in Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks and Wildcats are meeting for the eighth time with the last meeting in the 2018 Final Four. Villanova, which posts a 4-3 advantage in the series, claimed a 95-79 win over KU win in San Antonio last season.

"There are some similarities in how they lost some key starters, but also return so much," Self said. "Like us, we lost a lot in Devonte' (Graham) and Svi (Mykhailiuk) but we have Lagerald (Vick) and Doke (Udoka Azubuike) back."

No. 17 Villanova is the third ranked team that Kansas will face in 2018-19.

No. 1 KU (8-0) will play host to defending national champion Villanova (8-3) at 11 a.m. Saturday.