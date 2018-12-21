Bishop Miege freshman Mark Mitchell is already a must see

Bishop Miege High is no stranger to elite talent on the basketball court. From Travis Releford to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, the Stags have had some of the top talent the Kansas City metro area has seen.

With freshman Mark Mitchell currently following in those guys' footsteps, Bishop Miege might have the best high school basketball talent the area has ever produced.

Too much hype too early? Not with Mitchell. The 6-foot-7 lefty is a talent the area hasn't seen since Jaron Rush starred at Pembroke Hill in the late 1990's. Mitchell is well on his way to being an even bigger star than Rush was during his time at Pembroke.

Once Mitchell enters his sophomore year at Miege, expect a lot of college coaches to make their way to the school, including the Kansas staff who already spent time watching Mitchell this past summer at the Jayhawk Summer Finale.

Check out a few highlights of Mitchell from Friday's game against Rockhurst in Kansas City. Both Kansas-bound Christian Braun and former Jayhawk Conner Teahan were in attendance.

Townsend heads west

Kansas assistant coach Kurtis Townsend was scheduled to check out the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas this week before meeting up with the Jayhawks in Arizona for their 8 p.m. game at No. 18 Arizona State on Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.

The Tarkanian Classic, one of the more popular high school basketball tournaments in the country, began on Tuesday and will run through Saturday. With teams from all over the country participating in the tournament, it's a great opportunity to see a number of Kansas targets in one event.

Here is a list of teams participating in this years Tarkanian Classic. https://basketball.exposureevents.com/123198/tarkanian-classic-boys/teams