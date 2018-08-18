4-star forward Malik Hall no longer considering Kansas

2019 F Malik Hall by Matt Scott

Class of 2019 forward Malik Hall announced his top 5 schools on Saturday and Kansas did not make the cut. The 6-foot-8 hybrid forward from Sunrise Academy in Bel Aire, KS, has narrowed his list to Oklahoma, Michigan State, Oregon, Texas and Purdue.

Michigan State is the most recent program to offer Hall a scholarship. The Spartans offered on Aug. 14, while both Oregon and Texas extended their offers to Hall back in May. Of the five schools remaining on Hall's list, Purdue has been recruiting him the longest. The Boilermakers offered Hall back in December.

Even without Hall in the mix, the Jayhawks still have plenty of options at the forward position in the 2019 class.

Five-star IMG prospect Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is a skilled forward that can play both inside and out. Fellow-five-star forward Matthew Hurt also can play the wing position and is a match-up nightmare for opponents.

Kansas is also in the mix for more traditional power forward Zeke Nnaji (Hopkins, Minn.), who would fit in well alongside Hurt and Robinson-Earl.

