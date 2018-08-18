4-star forward Malik Hall no longer considering Kansas
Class of 2019 forward Malik Hall announced his top 5 schools on Saturday and Kansas did not make the cut. The 6-foot-8 hybrid forward from Sunrise Academy in Bel Aire, KS, has narrowed his list to Oklahoma, Michigan State, Oregon, Texas and Purdue.
Michigan State is the most recent program to offer Hall a scholarship. The Spartans offered on Aug. 14, while both Oregon and Texas extended their offers to Hall back in May. Of the five schools remaining on Hall's list, Purdue has been recruiting him the longest. The Boilermakers offered Hall back in December.
Even without Hall in the mix, the Jayhawks still have plenty of options at the forward position in the 2019 class.
Five-star IMG prospect Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is a skilled forward that can play both inside and out. Fellow-five-star forward Matthew Hurt also can play the wing position and is a match-up nightmare for opponents.
Kansas is also in the mix for more traditional power forward Zeke Nnaji (Hopkins, Minn.), who would fit in well alongside Hurt and Robinson-Earl.
Comments
Tony Bandle 1 day, 1 hour ago
I think Malik saw the handwriting on the Hall...er..I mean the wall! Rob-E and The Big Hurt may have been just a little too much competition.
Steve Quatrocky 19 hours, 23 minutes ago
If he was concerned about PT, then he isnt as good as he thinks or his high ranking.
Gerry Butler 15 hours, 52 minutes ago
I agree. I mean I'm not butt hurt by him not coming by any means , but I agree If your think your one of the best - -then no one should really stop you. Prove you are what you say you are on the court let your ballin do your talking for you. Prove your best by competing against the best. Take what you want the best way to prove yourself is to show. - I don't think he was going to be begore any of the other 3 we are after- still wish him the best of luck. - -ROCK CHALK ALL DAY LONG BABY
[''] 11 hours, 32 minutes ago
You can't fire me, I quit....
Craig Carson 10 hours, 17 minutes ago
does suck that KU missed out on a ranked kid FROM Kansas...not too often we have a kid like that...landing Hurt and Earl will make me forget all about him lol
Joe Black 9 hours, 12 minutes ago
Probably not really from KS. He is playing for Sunrise Academy's prep school not their high school team. These kids come from all over the country to try and get seen by major colleges.
Joe Ross 8 hours, 52 minutes ago
We don't know how the scholarship situation is going to go. I'd rather get SG Josh Green and add PF JRE. I'm sure we have other recruits lined up so this is not the worst news.
