Kansas runs risk of blowing big money if it stays inside world of college athletics for next AD
The money frittered away by college athletic departments always has blown me away. So often athletic directors grant coaches contract extensions with no urgency to do so, no suitors trying to steal the coach, and in some cases the extensions come with monster buyouts.
Kansas football coach David Beaty had a 2-22 record when he was granted an extension that came with a doubling of his salary. Good thing he wasn’t 4-20 or KU might have had to sell naming rights for Allen Fieldhouse to pay for his salary.
I never have been able to confirm the theory that Beaty leveraged a supposed offer to become Tom Herman’s offensive coordinator at Texas to get the raise. If that’s the case, that makes it even worse. A 2-22 coach has no leverage. The $3 million buyout seemed excessive, too, even though Turner Gill was paid $6 million for games he never coached, Charlie Weis $6.67 million.
But there have been far worse buyouts written into contract extensions by athletic directors for coaches with losing records.
Where was the urgency for Arkansas AD Jeff Long to extend Bret Bielema when he had a 10-15 record two years into his tenure at Arkansas? Long was fired and then Bielema was shown the door with a 29-34 overall record and 11-29 mark in SEC play. Shed no tears for Bielema. His parachute, courtesy of Long, was $11.9 million.
Oh well, you say, that’s the cost of doing business in big-time college athletics. OK, then that’s what makes me think going outside the world of college athletics for its next AD just might be the way to go for Kansas. Or at the very least, hiring someone who has a clean record for not blowing other people's money and not making football hires that blow up.
Comments
John Fitzgerald 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
I hear you Tom and with the money KU has spent lately it makes sense to hire outside and avoid any buy-outs. But if they hire someone outside of college athletics that person better know what the heck they're doing especially in regards to football.
I personally think Joe Parker should be the guy. He's solid and has a good resume.
https://hawkjock.com/ku-ad-search-joe-parker/
Steve Corder 48 minutes ago
Regardless of the "inside" vs. "outside" approach, what is critically important is the search committee's ability to pick one with a good "eye" for hiring head coaches capable of that same distinguished "eye" for talent (assistants as well as players).
Example: Brooklyn Dodger President & General Manager, Branch Rickey, noted for his ability to pick out a player from "a moving train 300 feet away". Too bad he's not around to help the search committee.
Jay Scott 6 minutes ago
It's still obvious that a committee of the Chicken Littles is the answer. You know who they are. How else could KU get so much pure genius for so little $$?
These are experts who would win every game, sign every recruit and get every facilities project done to perfection. All this while firing every coach every year.
It's the best choice.
