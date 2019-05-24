Advertisement

Men's Basketball

Friday, May 24, 2019

NCAA, KU hold Silvio De Sousa appeal hearing

By Matt Tait

University of Kansas sophomore forward Silvio De Sousa speaks with media members on Friday afternoon, April, 19, 2019, for the first time since the NCAA ruled him ineligible for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. De Sousa, seated next to his lawyer, Scott Tompsett, said he will enter the 2019 NBA Draft, but will return to the Jayhawks if KU's appeal, submitted in mid-April, regains him eligibility.

Photo by Benton Smith

According to a report from CBS Sports, the appeal hearing for Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa took place Friday morning and a ruling could come in a matter of hours.

A source confirmed to the Journal-World that the hearing with the NCAA’s Student-Athlete Reinstatement committee took place at 9:15 a.m. via teleconference.

KU is appealing the NCAA’s two-year suspension of De Sousa, which was handed out in February as the result of the involvement of De Sousa’s guardian, Fenny Falmagne, in a federal investigation into corruption in college basketball recruiting.

KU officials formally filed the appeal on April 18 and De Sousa’s attorney, Scott Tompsett, said a day later that he could see a resolution coming the following week.

Instead, a process that had dragged on for more than a year found further delays, which led to KU resubmitting the appeal last week.

De Sousa said last month that if the appeal is granted, he will return to Kansas for what would be his junior season. That, he said, is his preference.

To cover his bases and further expand his exposure, the 6-foot-9 forward from Angola declared for the 2019 NBA Draft and now has until Wednesday to pull his name from the draft pool to retain his college eligibility.

Comments

Ryan Ferree 44 minutes ago

Fingers crossed! Do the right thing for this young man!

Ryan Mullen 31 minutes ago

Good luck!

Andy Tweedy 27 minutes ago

This is the first time I've been optimistic about SDS, hope it works out. And not because we'll be better with him, but because it seems like a lot of people took advantage of him.

Marius Rowlanski 15 minutes ago

Come on NCAA! Don't take 3 months to make a decision you can make today!

John Swift 4 minutes ago

Apparently just ruled eligible for next year!! https://www.kansas.com/sports/college/big-12/university-of-kansas/article230795374.html

