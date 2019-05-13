Reports: K.J. Lawson to join Tulane as grad transfer

After a little more than a month of searching, former Kansas basketball guard K.J. Lawson has found his next college basketball home.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman and CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported Monday afternoon that Lawson, who only played one season at KU after transferring with brother Dedric from Memphis, committed to play at Tulane.

As a graduate transfer, the 23-year-old K.J. Lawson will be eligible to play next season for the Green Wave and the program’s new head coach, Ron Hunter.

Lawson played rather sparingly during his one season in uniform for the Jayhawks, averaging 3.1 points and 2.0 rebounds in 35 minutes per game. Even so, the 6-foot-8 reserve played a key role in a few of KU’s victories, including his 13-point performance in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and timely scoring en route to 10 points in a rare road victory for this past season’s Jayhawks at TCU.

A four-star high school prospect in the Class of 2015, Lawson signed with his hometown college basketball program, Memphis. But between an injury-shortened freshman season with the Tigers and sitting out the 2017-18 season at KU as a transfer, he has only played two full seasons of college basketball since. During his lone year with the Jayhawks he was a redshirt sophomore.

When Lawson was a full-time starter at Memphis in 2016-17, he averaged 12.3 points and 8.1 rebounds. He should have a better opportunity to replicate those types of numbers with Tulane next season than he would have at KU.

The Green Wave, a member of the American Athletic Conference, went winless in league play this past season and 4-27 overall under then head coach Mike Dunleavy.