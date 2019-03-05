This Is The End: Kansas overwhelmed by Oklahoma, ending KU’s quest for another Big 12 title

Advertisement
Norman, Okla. — The Kansas Jayhawks left nothing to chance on Tuesday night.
Instead of a spirited effort that would take the conference race down to the final day and at least give the Jayhawks a glimmer of hope of extending their NCAA-record streak of 14 consecutive conference titles to 15, the 13th-ranked Jayhawks showed up dead flat at Lloyd Noble Center and watched Oklahoma run away from them from start to finish during a 81-68 OU victory that put the Jayhawks two games behind Kansas State and Texas Tech with one game to play.
The streak is dead. The Jayhawks look deflated. And, with just one game remaining in the regular season, they’re quickly running out of time to salvage what has been a season full of struggle.
Asked about the mood in the locker room following the game that officially put an end to KU’s streak, complete with OU fans chanting, “Streak is over” as the final minutes ticked away, Self said things were quiet.
“They’re down,” Self said. “It’s natural for them to be down right now. … We obviously got it handed to us right from the get-go.”
As for the significance of Tuesday night being a date that will be remembered forever in Big 12 lore, the KU players weren’t in much of a mood to talk about that.
“I don’t even think about it,” said junior forward Dedric Lawson, who tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.
Added freshman David McCormack, who matched Lawson with a career-high 18 points on Tuesday night: “Same for me. Back of my mind, not really thinking about it.”
In many ways, Tuesday’s outing — KU’s eighth loss in 11 tries in true road games this season — was as bad as it has been all season.
And maybe that’s fitting. If something as incredible as a 14-year conference title streak is going to end, isn’t it appropriate that it go down in flames? After all, KU put together that streak largely by avoiding efforts like the one they put forth on Tuesday night in Norman.
Bodies flew in strange ways. Passes did, too. Careless fouls and sloppy turnovers outnumbered KU highlights 3 to 1. And several Jayhawks had trouble even doing the basics of catching, dribbling, passing and running.
There were bad numbers, too.
Kansas never led. At 24 points in the second half, Tuesday’s loss featured KU’s second worst deficit of the season (-33 at Texas Tech was the worst) and also the second biggest halftime deficit (13 vs. 25 at Tech) of the season.
And that’s to say nothing of KU’s shooting numbers, which landed at 41 percent from the floor, 23 percent from 3-point range and 64 percent from the free throw line.
“It felt like all the other (road) games,” Lawson said. “Where we can’t get stops and the basket seems small for us and looks big for the other team.”
Much like KU’s place in the Big 12 standings, however, which both K-State and Tech deserve plenty of praise for, Tuesday’s loss was as much a reflection of what OU did well as what Kansas did poorly.
Playing on Senior Night, with hope of snagging a signature win for their own postseason resume, the Sooners, in front of a half-empty but energetic home crowd, found a way to heat things up early, knocking in seven of their first eight shots, including four of their first five 3-point attempts to build an early 18-7 lead.
The Sooners (19-11 overall, 7-10 Big 12) eventually cooled off to the tune of 9-of-14 overall and 5-of-7 from 3-point range, but that didn’t last. By the break, the Sooners had hit 54 percent from the floor and 7 of 13 from 3-point range.
Even the Sooner fans were raining 3-pointers in this one. One lucky OU student drained a half-court shot for $7,000 during the break.
“It was kind of like the Texas Tech game,” freshman guard Ochai Agbaji said. “They started off pretty quick, got quick buckets and we were fighting to get back throughout the whole entire game.”
As has been typical for the Jayhawks on the road this season, nothing at all came easy in this one.
Even after the Jayhawks (22-8, 11-6) put together a 9-0 first-half run to climb back into the game — with quality offensive possessions and a couple of defensive stops — Oklahoma stole all of the momentum back with a single, end-to-end sequence.
The first part came when Quentin Grimes (3 points and 3 turnovers on 1-of-6 shooting in 26 minutes) threw the ball away at the top of the key with the Jayhawks looking to trim the OU lead to single digits for the first time since the Sooners led 15-7.
With Jamal Bieniemy racing toward the other end, all of the Kansas defenders who were back followed him across the floor, leaving Brady Manek (15 points in the first 13 minutes, 21 for the game) all alone to flush a two-handed, highlight jam that ended with Marcus Garrett in a poster and Bill Self calling his third timeout of the first half. OU led 30-18 with 7:22 to play in the half and used a 10-0 run in response to KU’s 9-point spurt to take a 41-28 halftime lead.
Kansas actually had a shot to trim OU’s lead to 10 or 11 just before the break, but Devon Dotson’s drive to the rim ended with him in the air and in trouble and led to KU’s ninth turnover of the half.
The second half was a mere formality, with OU putting on a feel-good show for its seniors and fans and Kansas trying to both keep the score respectable and scrap together some sort of momentum that might lead the Jayhawks, and others like, oh, say, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee, to see something in this team worth getting excited about for the postseason.
Whether that comes or not remains to be seen. But it’s all that matters now.
“It was definitely hard," Agbaji said of falling in the fashion the Jayhawks did on Tuesday night. "We fought, but they played really good. We didn’t really come out to play tonight, honestly. It’s kind of devastating, but we’re trying to keep our heads up.”
Saturday’s finale at Allen Fieldhouse against Baylor has little meaning beyond KU looking to stay perfect at home this season and trying to keep the 3 seed in next week’s Big 12 tournament.
With Lagerald Vick still on a leave of absence, the Jayhawks don’t even have any seniors to honor on Senior Day.
So it’s all about the postseason now.
No more scoreboard watching. No more race. No more worrying about being the team that ends the streak. Bad breaks or not, this is it.
And the only thing left to do now is find a way to save face in the weeks ahead and look forward to perhaps starting another streak next season.
“It’s pretty cool that we hung in there for a pretty substantial amount of time,” Self said, reflecting on the end of the streak. “It’s great. But I don’t like the fact that this team will feel they’re the ones that let it down. There’ll be a lot of players from the last 14 years that will look at this team as the one that broke what they started and I don’t think that’s fair.”
Comments
Ray Winger 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
When does 'Football Season' Start ?
Brian Wilson 4 hours ago
LOL....thats hilarious......but not!
Dirk Medema 2 hours, 46 minutes ago
Are you quitting on the team? There's a lot of BB yet to be played.
There have been years past when lots of people were saying they would gladly give up the streak for better post-season performance. And here we are with people quitting even before the season is over.
Pathetic. Simply pathetic.
Yes there is still lots to play for, regardless of whether there are any seniors or not.
Luke Kading 3 hours, 57 minutes ago
Good news is none of their remaining three games will be on the road.
Kinda kidding, but definitely a possibility from the efforts we have seen away from Allen Fieldhouse this year. About a month ago I thought 12-6 sounded about right, but didn't expect the losses to look like this.
Luke Kading 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
Time to vent: 1. Overall I really like Dotson and think he's had a really good year, but he appears to have hit a wall. 2. I think Dedric Lawson is overrated. He gets his numbers, but it feels like every road game he only starts to accumulate his numbers in the second half when the game has all been decided. At home he's great, but they don't let you play at home in the NCAA tournament. 3. Grimes has to be the biggest disappointment relative to expectations. Hope he eventually comes around, but my goodness. Why on earth would you pick up your dribble one step past half court and look to pass when there's no one in front if you? 4. Agbaji appears to have come back down to earth. Haven't seen him make a really explosive play in a while and all his shots look short lately 5. Overall I like McCormack and think he's got a lot of potential and you can see improvements lately. Just not quite there yet 6. Garrett is a complete non threat from the outside and teams know it 7. Lightfoot is a good role player, but when this team needs him to be more than that too often they are in trouble 8. Charlie Moore....not good
Jaston Archie 2 hours, 59 minutes ago
The streak will technically have ended last year when the NCAA comes down on KU for playing De Sousa. Hopefully at that point Self is fired and Kansas can start over with a coach who knows what the hell he is doing, like Jay Wright. This is the worst collection of weak minded players I have ever seen. They have no pride and really no confidence at all and Self deserves a lot of blame for that.
Dirk Medema 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
Pathetic. Simply pathetic.
Prior to a couple years ago, Jay Wright was greatly maligned for underachieving. Go ahead and jump on his bandwagon. It looks like that's where you belong.
Tony Bandle 2 hours, 37 minutes ago
All streaks must come to an end [accept maybe Duke fans being ass####s for the past 60 years and counting].
It took a lot to end it. Two big men gone, the lone senior gone, best defensive player injured, a top rated recruit performance AWOL most of the season, three point excellence gone, defending the three pointer gone, free throwing shooting efficiency gone, the NCAA hanging over the team for most of the season, turnovers, unfortunately, not gone and, not to be outdone, Kansas's schedule was rated the most difficult in division one!!!
Despite all this, they hung in there to the second last game of the conference race, will make the NCAA and will most likely will win at least 25 games,
Dirk Medema 2 hours, 36 minutes ago
Matt - Is there any chance that ISU finishes with a better seed for the Big12 tournament if they win out and we don't? The difference between a 3 seed and a 5 seed seems significant, and plenty to play for. It really shouldn't be championship or bust should it, or have we just gotten that entitled? We who have invested so little.
Steve Zimmerman 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
Dream on.. keep on dreaming if you think with the current roster we can still rule B12. Just accept this young team, embrace them, support their development, give them time to grow. Please adjust your expectation. I believe this team can take down a couple or more opponents if they focus and play their hearts out. Rock Chalk!!!!
Max Ledom 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
I find it really hard to be angry at this team given how everything that could go wrong has gone wrong for this squad.
But I’m irked by the “Didn’t even think of it”. Comments by Dedric and David and whoever else. You know, in a year where we needed a leader more than ever, Dedric is that guy you’d hope would be the leader. For him to even suggest that he didn’t care about the streak ending tonight is salt in the gash of a wound that has been this season.
Bill always seems to get the best out of his guys and gets them to play hard. But for the life of him he couldn’t get them to be competitive some games, and to see a comment like that reinforces my thought that a lot of these guys don’t care enough.
I’m probably being a little much in that assumption, but it would be nice to see some fire in these guys other than Dotson who has consistently seemed to be the one who truly cares. Dedric, how about be pissed off your team is the one that ended the streak and give yourself and the guys something to feed off of heading in to March Madness?
There is only one thing that will keep this team from getting bounced the first weekend. And that’s the phrase little brother down in Wichita uses a few years ago. “Play angry”. Play angry, play hard, play pissed off, or jog on.
Sarah Carr 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
Coach Self said in the postgame radio interview, among other things, that he thought the guys were "just tired", and if that's the case, they're going to have a rude awakening in the Big XII tourney! Playing until they lose, means a 3-day stretch of daily games. Rest up young fellas! Save yourselves for those infamous 2-day tournaments they call March Madness!
And I hope the Mecca is full to the rafters Saturday, with deafening applause for what this injured team has accomplished this season. After all, most years, KSUCK and Texas Tech would kill to have the "lousy" season we've had!
Rock Chalk! I'm a 3rd generation Jayhawk and damn proud of it!
