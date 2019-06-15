3-star linebacker Krishawn Brown commits to KU football

On the same day Kansas lost a player from its 2020 class, Les Miles gained another verbal commit.

Krishawn Brown, who is the second-rated linebacker in Oklahoma, announced his verbal commitment via his personal Twitter account Saturday night. Brown has six scholarship offers, though the Jayhawks were the first to offer him.

“Kansas has everything I want to do academically,” Brown told Jon Kirby of Jayhawk Slant. “I’m a football player and a student. I felt good talking to the coaches. I actually feel like they actually cared, and they offered me first. There was a good level of trust.”

According to Rivals, Brown is a three-star outside linebacker. Brown is a 6-foot-5, 205-pound linebacker from Tulsa, Oklahoma. He is ranked No. 10 overall in the state among 2020 recruits.

With Brown’s commitment, KU’s recruiting class for 2020 consists of 10 high school players.

2020 KU football recruiting class — verbal commitments

• Kershawn Fisher - 3-star LB from Louisiana

• Duece Mayberry - 3-star CB from Oklahoma

• Jackson Stoefen - 3-star OL from Iowa

• Keenan Hambrick - 3-star WR from Alabama

• Trevor Kardell - 3-star TE from Missouri

• Will Huggins - 3-star TE from Kansas

• DaVonshai Harden Jr. - 2-star QB from Kansas

• Kyler Pearson - 2-star WR from Oklahoma

• Jaylin Richardson - RB from Kansas

• Krishawn Brown - 3-star OLB from Oklahoma