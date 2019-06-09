3-star LB Kershawn Fisher commits to KU football

The Kansas football program’s 2020 recruiting class continued growing this weekend, gaining its first linebacker in the process.

Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, Kershawn Fisher hopped on Twitter late Saturday night to announce his decision to join the Jayhawks.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, the Northshore High standout in Slidell, La., described himself in the post as “1000%” committed to KU and declared his recruitment “over” now, ahead of his senior year.

Recruited by KU assistant coach Kwahn Drake, Fisher also reportedly had offers from Kansas State, Houston, Air Force and several other programs.

KU now had eight players verbally committed for 2020, with seven of them rated as three-star prospects.

All verbal commitments, of course, are nonbinding. The soonest any players in the 2020 class can sign is December.

2020 KU football recruiting class — verbal commitments

• Kershawn Fisher - 3-star LB from Louisiana

• Duece Mayberry - 3-star CB from Oklahoma

• Jackson Stoefen - 3-star OL from Iowa

• Keith Miller III - 3-star WR from Texas

• Keenan Hambrick - 3-star WR from Alabama

• Trevor Kardell - 3-star TE from Missouri

• Will Huggins - 3-star TE from Kansas

• DaVonshai Harden Jr. - 2-star QB from Kansas