Kansas, Kentucky to meet again next season in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Originally published May 24, 2018 at 10:44a.m., updated May 24, 2018 at 11:01a.m.
The University of Kansas men's basketball team will face fellow blue blood Kentucky for the fifth straight season in 2018-19, the schools announced Thursday.
The Jayhawks will travel to Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The game becomes the marquee contest on a 2018-19 schedule that already featured non-conference clashes with Michigan State (Nov. 6 in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis) and defending national champion Villanova (Dec. 15 at Allen Fieldhouse).
KU also will play in the preseason NIT Nov. 23-25 in New York City, with two games against a field that includes Louisville, Marquette and Tennessee, Stanford at home on Dec. 1 and at Arizona State on Dec. 22.
"When you talk about the ones that people nationally would recognize, I mean, that's a pretty loaded schedule," KU coach Bill Self said a couple of days ago on the March Madness 365 podcast with Andy Katz. "So it'll be a difficult schedule, especially with a young group.”
That was before he knew about the KU-Kentucky game. After learning that matchup would be on the 2018-19 schedule, as well, Self added: “Having the top two winningest programs in college basketball puts the Kansas-Kentucky game in the national spotlight and the Big 12/SEC Challenge and Champions Classic has allowed this game to happen much more the past few years. This is normally a very competitive game and our players look forward to playing in it.”
The latest edition of the blue blood battle between KU and UK will be the seventh time the teams have faced each other since 2011-12. KU has won the last three matchups, including a 65-61 victory during the Champions Classic at the start of last season.
The games of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge will be televised by several ESPN channels, and the network will host its College GameDay program from the site of one of the day's matchups, the announcement said.
Recent rivalry: Kansas-Kentucky
Nov. 14, 2017 — KU 65, UK 61 (Champions Classic in Chicago)
Jan. 28, 2017 — KU 79, UK 73 (in Lexington)
Jan. 30, 2016 — KU 90, UK 84, OT (SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Lawrence)
Nov. 18, 2014 — UK 72, KU 40 (Champions Classic in Indianapolis)
April 2, 2012 — UK 67, KU 59 (NCAA Championship in New Orleans)
Nov. 15, 2011 — UK 75, KU 65 (Champions Classic in New York)
Comments
Michael Leiker 1 day, 18 hours ago
Two in a row in Lexington. Is the SEC/BIGXII challenge confirmed for 2019-2020 season so we know KU will get another home game to keep the home/home square?
Craig Carson 1 day, 16 hours ago
does seem a lil unfair..we just played there over a year ago..why couldnt they come to AFH? I hope they didnt consider the Champions classic game a "home" game for KU?
Marius Rowlanski 1 day, 14 hours ago
I think that's exactly what they did. Doesn't matter, we will continue to even up our head to head competition. No matter how long it takes.
Matt Tait 1 day, 13 hours ago
KU hosted the SEC/Big 12 challenge last year when A&M came in... Can't host it two years in a row.
Marius Rowlanski 1 day, 10 hours ago
And that clears up the mystery.
Dave Miller 1 day, 7 hours ago
Bring 'em on! I just love watching KU beat Kentucky in their home gym! Let's do this!
Tony Bandle 1 day, 5 hours ago
Ashley Judd will weep once more!! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Jim Stauffer 20 hours, 41 minutes ago
We played at home last year in the Challenge so on the road this year. The team you are playing does not indicate whether home or road. Just every other year at home.
Josh Galler 20 hours, 13 minutes ago
wouldn't this year we should be playing at Texas A&M? We played home last year againsst TAMU and should we be playing at College Station?
