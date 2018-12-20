KU football OC Chip Lindsey will coach Jayhawks’ QBs, too

Advertisement
Now that Les Miles knows the identity of all 10 of his on-field assistants for his first season in charge of Kansas football, the program’s new head coach has entrusted a few members of his staff with some additional responsibilities.
When Miles made his first big hire, luring Chip Lindsey away from Auburn and the SEC earlier this month, Lindsey was introduced as KU’s offensive coordinator — and nothing else.
Just as Lindsey’s Twitter bio hinted all along, though, it is now official: He also will coach KU’s quarterbacks.
Likewise, defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot’s duties will include overseeing a group of position players, too. While it was anticipated that Eliot would be KU’s linebackers coach, his obligations will actually be even more specific, as the outside linebackers coach.
A longtime linebackers coach at schools such as North Carolina, Georgia, USC and Nebraska, Mike Ekeler will coach KU’s inside linebackers, while also taking on his previously reported duties as the special teams coordinator.
The rest of Miles’ assistants will have one focused assignment in terms of personnel.
Les Miles — head coach
Chip Lindsey — offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
Tony Hull — running backs
Emmett Jones — wide receivers
Luke Meadows — offensive line
Jeff Hecklinski — tight ends
D.J. Eliot — defensive coordinator/outside linebackers
Kwahn Drake — defensive line
Chevis Jackson — defensive backs
Clint Bowen — safeties
Mike Ekeler — special teams coordinator/inside linebackers
Comments
David Robinett 5 hours, 26 minutes ago
I don’t know crap, but seems like you would want the same coach for both inside and outside linebackers… Don’t I need to coordinate their approach?
Dirk Medema 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
There have been other times when WR's are split between inside and outside, or DT's from DE's, safeties from CB's and NB's. I'm even recalling interior lineman from OT's and TE's. Schemes seem to have changed a lot in recent years, and OLB's can be very different from ILBs. My guess is there would be overlap in there somehow, especially when both coaches also have other responsibilities. My guess is there's plenty to do regardless of what title and primary responsibilities you're "assigned".
David Robinett 5 hours, 25 minutes ago
they
