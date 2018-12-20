KU football OC Chip Lindsey will coach Jayhawks’ QBs, too

Now that Les Miles knows the identity of all 10 of his on-field assistants for his first season in charge of Kansas football, the program’s new head coach has entrusted a few members of his staff with some additional responsibilities.

When Miles made his first big hire, luring Chip Lindsey away from Auburn and the SEC earlier this month, Lindsey was introduced as KU’s offensive coordinator — and nothing else.

Just as Lindsey’s Twitter bio hinted all along, though, it is now official: He also will coach KU’s quarterbacks.

Likewise, defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot’s duties will include overseeing a group of position players, too. While it was anticipated that Eliot would be KU’s linebackers coach, his obligations will actually be even more specific, as the outside linebackers coach.

A longtime linebackers coach at schools such as North Carolina, Georgia, USC and Nebraska, Mike Ekeler will coach KU’s inside linebackers, while also taking on his previously reported duties as the special teams coordinator.

The rest of Miles’ assistants will have one focused assignment in terms of personnel.

2019 KU football coaching staff

Les Miles — head coach

Chip Lindsey — offensive coordinator/quarterbacks

Tony Hull — running backs

Emmett Jones — wide receivers

Luke Meadows — offensive line

Jeff Hecklinski — tight ends

D.J. Eliot — defensive coordinator/outside linebackers

Kwahn Drake — defensive line

Chevis Jackson — defensive backs

Clint Bowen — safeties

Mike Ekeler — special teams coordinator/inside linebackers