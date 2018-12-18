Les Miles keeping David Beaty assistants Tony Hull and Clint Bowen on staff

Two of the most recognizable faces from former Kansas football coach David Beaty’s staff aren’t going anywhere.

Both running backs coach Tony Hull and former defensive coordinator Clint Bowen will be retained by new head coach Les Miles, KU announced Tuesday night.

Hull will remain the running backs coach under Miles, while Bowen will coach the safeties.

"I can't say enough great things about Clint and Tony," Miles stated in a release. "The work they have done since I have been here to help us in regards to the players already in our program and in recruiting has been extremely beneficial. They are talented coaches and recruiters, but what sets them apart is their ability to establish strong relationships with their student-athletes. Their familiarity with the program is a great asset to us as we move forward in building something special together here at KU."

Miles hired D.J. Elliot, most recently the defensive coordinator at Colorado, as KU’s D.C. earlier this month.

Since his playing days ended at KU, Bowen has spent 20 seasons serving on the coaching staff for the football program in one capacity or another, having coached defensive backs in 2018, and corners, safeties and linebackers at other points, as well as a stint coordinating special teams.

A successful recruiter for the program during his first three years since relocating to Lawrence from his hometown of New Orleans, Hull has recruited key contributors to the program such as safety Mike Lee, running back Pooka Williams and cornerback Corione Harris.

Williams, after a breakthrough freshman season in 2018, was suspended from team activities indefinitely after being charged with domestic battery earlier this month.

As of Tuesday, a KU spokesperson said nothing has changed regarding Williams’ status.

Miles now has just one full-time position left to fill on his first KU coaching staff.

Thus far, Miles has hired offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, offensive line coach Luke Meadows, wide receivers coach Emmett Jones, defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot, defensive line coach Kwahn Drake, defensive backs coach Chevis Jackson and special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler, and retained Hull and Bowen.

A source told the Journal-Wold Eliot is expected to coach KU’s linebackers.