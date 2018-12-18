Les Miles keeping David Beaty assistants Tony Hull and Clint Bowen on staff

Advertisement
Two of the most recognizable faces from former Kansas football coach David Beaty’s staff aren’t going anywhere.
Both running backs coach Tony Hull and former defensive coordinator Clint Bowen will be retained by new head coach Les Miles, KU announced Tuesday night.
Hull will remain the running backs coach under Miles, while Bowen will coach the safeties.
"I can't say enough great things about Clint and Tony," Miles stated in a release. "The work they have done since I have been here to help us in regards to the players already in our program and in recruiting has been extremely beneficial. They are talented coaches and recruiters, but what sets them apart is their ability to establish strong relationships with their student-athletes. Their familiarity with the program is a great asset to us as we move forward in building something special together here at KU."
Miles hired D.J. Elliot, most recently the defensive coordinator at Colorado, as KU’s D.C. earlier this month.
Since his playing days ended at KU, Bowen has spent 20 seasons serving on the coaching staff for the football program in one capacity or another, having coached defensive backs in 2018, and corners, safeties and linebackers at other points, as well as a stint coordinating special teams.
A successful recruiter for the program during his first three years since relocating to Lawrence from his hometown of New Orleans, Hull has recruited key contributors to the program such as safety Mike Lee, running back Pooka Williams and cornerback Corione Harris.
Williams, after a breakthrough freshman season in 2018, was suspended from team activities indefinitely after being charged with domestic battery earlier this month.
As of Tuesday, a KU spokesperson said nothing has changed regarding Williams’ status.
Miles now has just one full-time position left to fill on his first KU coaching staff.
Thus far, Miles has hired offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, offensive line coach Luke Meadows, wide receivers coach Emmett Jones, defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot, defensive line coach Kwahn Drake, defensive backs coach Chevis Jackson and special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler, and retained Hull and Bowen.
A source told the Journal-Wold Eliot is expected to coach KU’s linebackers.
Dane Pratt 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
I like this.
Randy Bombardier 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
This was a smart move. Despite what many think of Bowen as DC, he is respected and a great ambassador for KU. He is a legit safety coach and I think he did well with special teams. He brings passion.
Hull obviously a great recruiter. As backs coach I don't know how well he does but he's very bright and should pick up on gaps in his knowledge quickly.
This is an impressive move by Miles.
Michael Sillman 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
Seems like a good plan. Some continuity should be helpful. Another who might be worth keeping is the conditioning coach Woodfin. It felt like the players kept their legs in the second half of most games this year.
Andy Tweedy 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
I'm SHOCKED by the move with Bowen, not because I don't think it's a good move, I'm just surprised Coach Bowen would be asked to consider a lesser role in the program. But I do think it's great, I like him a lot, just not as the DC, I think it was time to move in a different direction at the DC position. And with Hull, I don't think anybody is shocked or displeased with this move, excellent!
Brett McCabe 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
Says a ton about both Miles and Bowen. This is what the Jayhawk football program should look like. Smart. Committed. True Blue. This is a great, great day for Kansas Football. If I hadn't already bought season tickets, I would again. Love this move by Miles. Keeps his lead La. recruiter. Keeps a guy who can inform the new staff on Big 12 offenses. This is friggin' smart football.
Dale Rogers 47 minutes ago
You have to remember Bowen has a family here with kids in school. He also is a Lawrence boy so Lawrence is home to him. And he's been at KU for 20 years. Change with all that in mind comes hard. Been there, done that, but in a different profession.
Henry Joseph Hofmeister 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
Finally. We have all been waiting to hear Hull is staying. We know with the proper program he is a recruiter. Bowen will be good, some people take a lesser role for a program that could likely be great. He probably believes in his guys.
Adam Bengtson 1 hour, 18 minutes ago
No. Get rid of anyone that has any ties in past 5 years. My goodness, this program needs a cleanse. If you could, I would get rid of every player in the program. I don't know why anyone cannot get it through their head, you have to kill off everything that exist, to change the whole culture.
Brett McCabe 1 hour ago
So idiotic, it goes beyond words. I think Charlie Weis tried that, didn't he?
Yes, every kid in the program is worthless, behead them all! You and Mike Hart must be of the same ilk, it's the kids who are the problem. Let's trash them because they chose to come to KU and believed in the school and the program.
Or.....we can be smart for a change. Choose the things that make us stronger and build from there.
Gerry Butler 48 minutes ago
It's ok Adam - really it is - -everybody has bad days and isn't thinking right - -it's ok you hang in there. - -Holy crap GET RID of these two that the players know - - Get rid of Bowen that did - -YES did better with the defense -- the Defense is what kept us in a lot of games this year. - -Right at the top like 2nd or 3rd in the Nation in take aways - -I think it's good he can be retained in a lesser role - -I think he will be fine. - UA that's it - -let's get rid of everybody lmao. - -Good to here these guys staying around
Kevin Robert Fest 57 minutes ago
Lol really Adam? Get rid of Hull our best recruiter who brought in our most talented player Pooka? They should go to huh? Eventually the culture will change, some players will leave, some will graduate, they will be replaced with new recruits. It doesn't have to be all at once.
Brian Hosfelt 55 minutes ago
Stupid comment
Dirk Medema 31 minutes ago
Brett - Definitely agree with the overall sentiment but it is almost as bizarre as the comment you're responding to to throw insults in Mike's direction. It is somewhat understandable that you would take shots at him after he's been opposite you on different concepts, but this is very much in line with his comments. Weren't you one of the people flaming on Bowen while Mike pointed out how improved the D has been as we have rebuilt the roster?
Dirk Medema 28 minutes ago
Doesn't Bowen make 3 DCs? 2 as assistants. It is nice to have that kind of experience on the staff.
At least the news has driven away most of the haters.
Mike Hart 25 minutes ago
Brett: really weak. Feel free to quote any article where I have ever trashed a recruit or a kid. My criticism was always directed at those who criticized the previous staff for every move they made, no matter wha they did nor who they recruited. Unlike yourself, I have consistently supported the program, I didn’t quit on them in 2018... have a great night.
Jeff Coffman 17 minutes ago
I'm actually disappointed with the retention of Bowen...5 years of the most dismal record in KU history, the legacy of Zenger. He may have won the TO battle this year...but the change was Miller. I'm not convinced he has upgraded the defense.
Jeff Coffman 11 minutes ago
I was indifferent about Hull because Miles probably has deeper roots in Louisiana than Hull, but the RBs did do well, although I'll be surprised if Pooka ever plays another down at KU.
