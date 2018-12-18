Former Mizzou D-lineman Caleb Sampson commits to KU football

Advertisement
A college football journey that began for Caleb Sampson in Columbia, Mo., will next bring him to Lawrence.
Once a defensive lineman at Missouri, the junior college prospect announced Tuesday his commitment to the Tigers’ old border rival, Kansas.
Sampson, who recently completed his redshirt freshman season at Coahoma Community College (Miss.), took to Twitter to both decommit from Western Kentucky and make public his plans to sign with KU.
“This has been a very tough decision,” Sampson wrote in a note he posted, along with photos of him wearing a blue KU jersey and head band, “but after talking it over with my family I have decided to decommit from Western Kentucky. I will be taking my talents to the University of Kansas.”
Rated a two-star juco prospect by Rivals, Sampson made a nonbinding verbal commitment to WKU in early December. He visited KU two weeks later, leading to his change of plans.
Sampson reportedly also had offers from Houston, Old Dominion, UTEP and other programs.
Originally from Covington, La., Sampson was a signee in Missouri’s 2017 recruiting class. He redshirted with the Tigers in 2017 before transferring to Coahoma C.C.
This past season at CCC, Sampson made 28 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and recovered a fumble.
He starred at Northlake Christian (La.) as a prep.
While all verbal commitments are nonbinding, assuming Sampson signs with KU, he would have three years of eligibility remaining upon joining the Jayhawks.
With Sampson’s pledge on the eve of college football’s early signing period, KU’s list of 2019 recruits grew to seven.
Sampson joined quarterback Thomas MacVittie and receivers Andrew Parchment and Ezra Naylor as juco prospects tied to Kansas.
The other three recruits are from the prep ranks: defensive back Jayden Russell, athlete Mason Fairchild and defensive lineman Da’Jon Terry.
KU football coach Les Miles stated previously he anticipated his first recruiting class would have roughly 15 signees.
Recruits can sign this week, from Wednesday through Friday, or wait until National Signing Day, on Feb. 6.
Comments
Chris DeWeese 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
Welcome to the light!
Dane Pratt 25 minutes ago
We were all young and did stupid stuff. The kid deserves a 2nd chance.
Dirk Medema 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
Are there measurables?
A DL designation would seem to indicate he can play inside or out. The stats seem pretty reasonable, especially for a DT.
Glad he was able to come to his senses and we're able to offer him a second chance. Rock Chalk!
Brad Avery 3 hours, 21 minutes ago
Caleb is listed at 6-4 270 on the CCC roster. Apparently 310 is about the average weight for the Olinemen. They have a TE listed at 6-5, 250 and a 6-7, 260 DE who also might be worth a glance based upon their size alone.
https://coahomasports.com/roster.aspx?path=football&
Chris Bailey 36 minutes ago
They were 0-9 so I'm guessing we don't want any of them.
Buck Bukaty 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
Talents (plural)…..that's what I wanna hear. Bring it on, big guy! Bring in more of your friends! Once a Jayhawk, always a Jayhawk! Rock Chalk!
David Robinett 1 hour, 45 minutes ago
Another Louisianimal!!
Steven Haag 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
As corny as it was, I sort of liked the hashtag comments when we picked up a recruit. Shoot, I can’t even talk to my kids unless I text them......and at the supper table we talk. I hope Les know how to text and tweet because that’s how this younger generation communicates. After they sign on the dotted line I will be interested to see what Les says about these future Jayhawks
Jeff Coffman 35 minutes ago
I'm worried about JUCOs, but I would also guess JUCOs are more likely to commit at this point in the year, so they can start in January for spring conditioning and get into the schools sooner.
I would think that you need DL and with the loss of Wise last year there is definitely a hole to be filled.
I'm excited and think that a 3 year JUCO as pointed out by someone is different than what we typically think of when we see JUCOs, usually they only have 2 years left.
I really hope that JUCOs are not the long-term (I'm hoping for about 5 in a 15 person class), although I'm not sure if a blue shirt will be used on one or two, to increase this recruiting class just a little.
