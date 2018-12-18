3-star juco CB Justin Ford becomes 8th commitment in KU’s 2019 class

The Kansas football team’s 2019 recruiting class grew to eight on the eve of college football’s early signing period when Justin Ford, a junior college cornerback from Golden West College (Calif.), announced Tuesday night his plans to sign with the Jayhawks.

In a tweet in which he stated he is “106 percent” committed to KU, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound sophomore wrote, “I have no doubt in my mind that this will be the best decision I have made and I have zero regrets.”

Rivals rates Ford as a three-star juco prospect. Originally from Concord, N.C., the defensive back who graduated from Cox Mill High has as many as three years to complete his final two seasons of eligibility.

With both Ford and D-lineman Caleb Sampson pledging to KU on the day before they are able to sign, they joined quarterback Thomas MacVittie and receivers Andrew Parchment and Ezra Naylor as juco prospects committed to Kansas.

The other three KU recruits are from the prep ranks: defensive back Jayden Russell, athlete Mason Fairchild and defensive lineman Da’Jon Terry.

KU football’s new head coach, Les Miles, stated back in November he anticipated his first recruiting class would have roughly 15 signees.

College football recruits can sign this week, from Wednesday through Friday, or wait until National Signing Day, on Feb. 6.