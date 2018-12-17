KU football picks up commitment from prep D-lineman Da’Jon Terry

On the same night that the Kansas football program lost a commitment from a Class of 2019 running back it gained one from a defensive lineman.

Da’Jon Terry, a high school prospect from Meridian, Miss., announced Monday night his intentions to join the Jayhawks.

Rated a two-star prospect by Rivals, Terry, listed at 6-foot-3 and 345 pounds, pledged to KU and head coach Les Miles with a simple tweet: “I would like to announce my commitment to the University of Kansas.”

Terry was among the many recruiting targets who visited KU this past weekend. According to Rivals he also previously picked up a scholarship offer from South Alabama.

The D-lineman’s commitment came on the same night longtime KU target Cole Mueller, a two-star running back from Wentzville, Mo., decommitted from the Jayhawks.

Terry’s commitment brings the number of prospects tied to KU back to six. Counting Terry, KU currently has three prep prospects in what is expected to be about a 15-player 2019 recruiting class, according to Miles. The other two are in-state prospects, defensive back Jayden Russell and athlete Mason Fairchild.

The other three players on board with KU are from the junior college ranks: quarterback Thomas MacVittie and receivers Andrew Parchment and Ezra Naylor.

While recruits can choose to sign this week, from Wednesday through Friday, during college football’s early signing period, they also can wait until National Signing Day, on Feb. 6.