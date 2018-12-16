Juco WRs Ezra Naylor and Andrew Parchment commit to KU football

Advertisement
Originally published December 16, 2018 at 03:25p.m., updated December 16, 2018 at 08:10p.m.
Les Miles’ first recruiting class at Kansas already had a running back and a quarterback. On Sunday afternoon it gained not one, but two receivers.
Two of several prospects in Lawrence this weekend to visit KU, check out the football facilities and take in a basketball game at Allen Fieldhouse, Ezra Naylor and Andrew Parchment, both receivers from Iowa Central Community College, verbally committed to Miles and KU.
Naylor, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound wideout, was the first to make his pledge public via Twitter. Posted with a photo of Naylor wearing a blue Kansas football jersey and a Jayhawks head band, he tweeted: “No colors I’d rather be in.”
While thanking KU’s staff for its hospitality on his visit, Naylor added in his post, “There’s something special brewing in Lawrence, Kan., and I can’t wait to be a part of it. With that being said I’m all in.”
Rivals rates Naylor as a three-star junior college prospect.
A Kennesaw State signee out of high school, the Atlanta native just completed his redshirt sophomore season at Iowa Central C.C., in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Naylor finished the 2018 season with 19 receptions, 292 yards and a touchdown.
In 2017, as a redshirt freshman at Kennesaw State, Naylor played in all 14 games and finished with two receptions for 26 yards.
Parchment also announced his plans to sign with KU on Twitter, following Naylor’s lead a few hours later.
“For the next two years, I will be attending the University of Kansas," the redshirt sophomore receiver wrote.
Rated a two-star juco receiver by Rivals, Parchment is listed at 6-2 and 185 pounds. Originally from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., his college football career began at Northern Illinois. Parchment took a redshirt in 2016. In his debut season of 2017, he played in nine games and made one catch for six yards.
During his most recent season, at the juco level, although he didn’t play in Iowa Central’s final five games, Parchment made 23 receptions for 227 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Through his most recent round of recruitment, the Class of 2016 Northern Illinois signee reportedly picked up offers from Southern Miss, Hawaii, Iowa State, Colorado State and other programs.
With the commitments from Naylor and Parchment, KU’s 2019 recruiting class grew to six, as the receiving duo joined juco QB Thomas MacVittie and three high school prospects — defensive back Jayden Russell, running back Cole Mueller and athlete Mason Fairchild.
All verbal commitments, of course, are nonbinding. College football’s early signing period for the Class of 2019 runs Wednesday through Friday.
Miles stated previously he expects to have somewhere around 15 players in his first recruiting class.
While some recruits will choose to sign this week, others can wait until National Signing Day, on Feb. 6.
Comments
Buck Bukaty 4 hours, 59 minutes ago
The prospects for 6-foot-4 Receivers should be exciting for Quarterbacks. Bring us more!
Mr. Naylor, welcome aboard. Once a Jayhawk, Always a Jayhawk! Rock Chalk!
Buck Bukaty 4 hours, 50 minutes ago
Karen Mansfield-Stewart 4 hours, 43 minutes ago
Welcome! Excited to have you as a Jayhawk!
Mike Hart 4 hours, 33 minutes ago
I see no comments from all those who criticized pervious staff for Juco route. Interesting....
Brett McCabe 4 hours, 24 minutes ago
I find it interesting that you didn't do your research and spend 500 words criticizing this kid like you did the last one. A true KU fan are you.
Since this concept is a little complex for you to understand, I'll explain it slowly. The best way out of the Beaty sinkhole may be to bring in a good number of JUCO kids this year. Since Beaty had no recruits on board, the new staff had exactly three weeks to try and mostly fill a recruiting class. They'll need to go where they need to go to flesh out the roster with this class - they weren't left with many options by the inept previous head coach (recruiting guru from Texas, you may recall).
Because of the upcoming Beaty sinkhole, Miles might be better off taking a good number of short-term players, instead of acting in desperation and filling the roster with four-year players who might not be able to contribute long-haul. This would give him a roster for the next two years and a full-year run at high school recruiting next year.
It's complex, I know, but context is important in understanding things in this world. Situational response is also important.
Everyone knows that Beaty left a mess, now we have a coach and staff who can find a way out of it.
Brett McCabe 4 hours, 22 minutes ago
BTW - welcome Ezra! Happy to have you on the team. Anyone who elects to be a Jayhawk deserves respect and support from the fan base - and you've got it!
Steven Haag 3 hours, 56 minutes ago
Brett, I find your rationale extremely hilarious. Beaty had a sinkhole left by previous administration that went all the way to China. Every football team brings in some Juco’s. We had some needs that a 4 year player would have taken too long to develop, which is precisely why Beaty went after some Juco’s in year 3. Your very rationale exonerates Beaty. As far as leaving 1 recruit for this year, NOBODY was going to commit with his name on the chopping block and uncertainty on who the new coach would be. Mike Hart wasn’t complaining that we are recruiting some Juco talent, he made a comment(and a true comment at that), that you all screamed to the heavens when Beaty brought in Juco’s and are completely fine with Miles doing so. Double standards!!!!!!! With that said, stats again don’t jump out at you on this receiver, but 6’4 is a tall receiver. Let’s hope the staff in place recognizes talent and can develop it. In the past, the story on these recruits usually would state what other colleges were recruiting said individual. Was anybody else pursuing this receiver or the Juco quarterback?
Joe Ross 1 hour, 54 minutes ago
It's NOT a double standard, Steven. JUCOs in a first year is different than when you're recruiting JUCOs in year three. The latter means you're not good at developing the high school talent you brought in. And surprise! That fits with exactly what we saw from Beaty's players; namely, that he couldn't develop them. If Miles is still bringing in recruits in year 3 and 4 like Beaty was, then "yes"...we have a huge problem.
...but it's not the same.
Mike Hart 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
Once again, Brett ... you miss the point entirely. I have never once criticized the recruit... just like I never criticized any previous recruits. I am not even criticizing the new staff for recruiting these guys. I am only critical of the hypocrisy of ripping each and every recruiting decision made by previous staff ... and then nothing but kudos for each and every coaching decision on the first few recruits signed by this staff. As for true KU fans... I watched each and every game this year. It was you who bailed on all tickets and gave up on the team prior to the season event STARTING. So spare me the lecture. And the Beaty “sinkhole” regarding the roster has already been debunked by Les Miles himself who said the ciurrent roster is already “close” to being a winner.
Dillon Davis 3 hours, 13 minutes ago
"Naylor finished the 2018 season with 19 receptions, 292 yards and a touchdown."
Those are very underwhelming numbers if we are being honest. Naylor's only other offers came from Stony Brook University and Bowling Green. He looks the part, and I'm happy to have him on board, but I'm not jumping out of my socks for this one.
That said, I'm very optimistic and can't wait to see some other announcements before or on Wednesday for signing day!
Matt Gauntt 2 hours, 46 minutes ago
To the conversation about JUCO, here is a good article Benton wrote earlier in the year.
http://www2.kusports.com/news/2018/nov/27/les-miles-taking-over-ku-football-program-continue
Beatty is in the past. Weis is in the past. It's just a waste of breath (or in this case electrons) to discuss them anymore. I trust HCLM. I trust that he knows what he's doing and has been around the block a few times. I also trust that he and his staff will be able to attract really great student-athletes this year and the years to come.
Ezra - glad you are coming. Enjoy being a Hawk!!
Dirk Medema 2 hours, 36 minutes ago
Mike - Don't worry. The quitters will be back to complaining as soon as a lesticle doesn't work out. It is in their nature. It will show up again much, much too soon.
Kevin Robert Fest 2 hours, 32 minutes ago
l don't expect alot from this class, even with the Miles name l dont think that too many recruits will decommit from their current school (who probably have build relationships with the recruits and efforts for a couple years). Not too many are going to just say ok I'll go to Kansas now that Les is there. Maybe able to get one or two. Hear an LSU LB commit is down to LSU and KU. Beaty choice to go JUCO was A. high school kids weren't interested in KU, B. Beaty had holes to fill and quick, C. Beaty was hoping more experienced players would help with his win total. A class should have maybe 5 or 6 quality JUCOs, NOT more than half the class that year. You cant teach 6'4" We'll see what this coaching staff can do next year with a whole year to scout, recruit, and prove their muster with wins on the field or having a more competitive team. Winning with alot of Beatys recruits besides Pooka might be difficult early on. This coaching staff has to undo what the previous staff has done. Hoping for the best.
Layne Pierce 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
Frankly people What I am looking for is which Juco player is being recruited. 1) is he going to start because there is a clear cut need, 2) does the offense take advantage of what skills he has to offer. 3) Does he improve as a player, (even Jucos) while he is at KU. 4) the number of Jucos is decreasing by the year.
RCJH
Joe Ross 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
SOMEBODY GETS IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Dane Pratt 47 minutes ago
“No colors I’d rather be in.” Dam right, I'm glad to have him. With the exception of Pooka, it's been nothing but good new since Les signed.
Steven Haag 34 minutes ago
Layne, if what you say is true....that the number of Juco’s decreases by year, then eventually you never recruit a Juco again after several years. Almost every, if not every college recruits Juco’s, so that is not a completely accurate statement...although you have the praises of Joe and the other Beaty haters. As far as the rest of your comments, I agree with them, however, not sure that the Juco quarterback or Juco receiver will start or even contribute. You never have any guarantees with them. Shoot, we had a couple of non-Juco transfers from Alabama and one is no longer with us and the other hasn’t produced much. You can say all you want about him not being “developed” from the misfit staff we had, but I don’t buy it. We had some pretty good starting receivers this year, maybe, just maybe he wasn’t good enough to crack the starting rotation. Point is, it’s always a gamble with Juco’s AND high school kids. Not every one of them is a home run
