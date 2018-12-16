Juco WRs Ezra Naylor and Andrew Parchment commit to KU football

Les Miles’ first recruiting class at Kansas already had a running back and a quarterback. On Sunday afternoon it gained not one, but two receivers.

Two of several prospects in Lawrence this weekend to visit KU, check out the football facilities and take in a basketball game at Allen Fieldhouse, Ezra Naylor and Andrew Parchment, both receivers from Iowa Central Community College, verbally committed to Miles and KU.

Naylor, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound wideout, was the first to make his pledge public via Twitter. Posted with a photo of Naylor wearing a blue Kansas football jersey and a Jayhawks head band, he tweeted: “No colors I’d rather be in.”

While thanking KU’s staff for its hospitality on his visit, Naylor added in his post, “There’s something special brewing in Lawrence, Kan., and I can’t wait to be a part of it. With that being said I’m all in.”

Rivals rates Naylor as a three-star junior college prospect.

A Kennesaw State signee out of high school, the Atlanta native just completed his redshirt sophomore season at Iowa Central C.C., in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Naylor finished the 2018 season with 19 receptions, 292 yards and a touchdown.

In 2017, as a redshirt freshman at Kennesaw State, Naylor played in all 14 games and finished with two receptions for 26 yards.

Parchment also announced his plans to sign with KU on Twitter, following Naylor’s lead a few hours later.

“For the next two years, I will be attending the University of Kansas," the redshirt sophomore receiver wrote.

Rated a two-star juco receiver by Rivals, Parchment is listed at 6-2 and 185 pounds. Originally from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., his college football career began at Northern Illinois. Parchment took a redshirt in 2016. In his debut season of 2017, he played in nine games and made one catch for six yards.

During his most recent season, at the juco level, although he didn’t play in Iowa Central’s final five games, Parchment made 23 receptions for 227 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Through his most recent round of recruitment, the Class of 2016 Northern Illinois signee reportedly picked up offers from Southern Miss, Hawaii, Iowa State, Colorado State and other programs.

With the commitments from Naylor and Parchment, KU’s 2019 recruiting class grew to six, as the receiving duo joined juco QB Thomas MacVittie and three high school prospects — defensive back Jayden Russell, running back Cole Mueller and athlete Mason Fairchild.

All verbal commitments, of course, are nonbinding. College football’s early signing period for the Class of 2019 runs Wednesday through Friday.

Miles stated previously he expects to have somewhere around 15 players in his first recruiting class.

While some recruits will choose to sign this week, others can wait until National Signing Day, on Feb. 6.

No colors i’d rather be in! Thank you to the staff that treated my family like theirs all weekend. There’s something special brewing in Lawrence KS, & I can’t wait to be a part of it. With that being said I’M ALL IN! 🔻🔹 #COMMITTED



Let’s get us a ring fellas😈 #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/l1kk0Ix7OV — Ezra Naylor Jr (@305DONNY) December 16, 2018 None by Ezra Naylor Jr