Tom Keegan: Kansas offense can’t crackle and pop until it snaps

Per usual, members of the Kansas offense were on the spring football field Wednesday with no clue as to the identity of the starting quarterback.
Newcomer Miles Kendrick joins holdovers Peyton Bender and Carter Stanley for a 15-practice trial from which only so much can be judged because the quarterbacks wear red shirts, which means they are off limits to tacklers until Nicholls State visits Memorial Stadium on Sept. 1.
At least they’re supposed to be off limits, unless one of the quarterbacks forgets the rules, takes off on a run and is taken out at the knees by a forgetful safety for a career-ending injury.
Most looks at Kansas football in the spring start with the sad reminder that the program still hasn't replaced record-breaking Todd Reesing, but in the case of this year’s squad, that’s getting way ahead of things.
Before the coaches decide who takes the snap, they must find someone who can make the snap.
Mesa Ribordy, poster child for KU’s progress under fourth-year head coach David Beaty in the area of identifying, recruiting and developing Kansas walk-on athletes, has retired with two remaining years of eligibility, forced to the sidelines by concussions.
That’s a tough break for the program and for Ribordy, but in one sense it’s good fortune for the center in that he plays in an era where the reporting of head injuries is encouraged by coaches and the injuries are treated with extreme caution by doctors. Ribordy didn’t have a choice in the matter. He was medically disqualified. Had he played in a bygone era, no telling how many concussions he would have played through, only to pay the price later in life.
Defensive end Isaiah Bean, who brought a tremendous burst to his position, also was forced by concussions to retire with two years left. That's a loss, but comes at a position where Kansas has more potentially appealing options for a replacement than at center.
Eventually, Kansas must find someone capable of executing a smooth snap and then a block, giving the quarterback a chance to show whether he can complete a pass. If those three phases of a play can take place, the quarterback must then be able to find a receiver who is able to hold onto the football. Hey, if you can't embrace optimism in spring, when everything, even hope for better KU football, then when can you?
So if the snap, the block and the pass all take place, who will catch it? Good news: Talented Alabama transfer Daylon Charlot, my sleeper pick for a big season, is back at receiver, no longer a safety.
Blake Phillips 15 hours, 29 minutes ago
is Baldwin from Alabama still on the team? Thoughts on him if he is? can't remeber what position he is.... too lazy to look since were talking about KU football...lol
Kevin Robert Fest 8 hours, 51 minutes ago
If he is back at the receiver position why was he moved to safety to begin with? Expecting a big year from a receiver moved to safety moved back to receiver? Seems like a wasted year trying him at safety since he didn't play much at either position. Should have stayed at Alabama worked his way up and by now he'd be a focal point in the offense and winning national championships instead of just plodding along here. But he was impatient. Two wasted years for him. Had to sit out a year and wasted a year at safety. Two years he could have been playing on national tv. Think he's getting more national exposure here instead of at Alabama? Let this be a lesson to you kids. Patience is a virtue.
Robert Brock 8 hours, 33 minutes ago
Herr Doktor Zenger is getting KU closer and closer to joining the Big East.
Bryson Stricker 7 hours, 56 minutes ago
I’d bet anything Daylon Charlot is glad he came here. If he was impatient, he wouldn’t be on the team still you doofus.
Daylon was not happy at Alabama, it was about way more than playing time. Daylon switched to safety because he wanted to do what he could to help our team succeed, that’s a sign of a team player, not an impatient kid.
Tom, despite your many well deserved ratchet throws at Beaty in this article, it is very well written. I’m hoping to see more readable content from you this spring, just hoping it doesn’t result in you tearing players and coaches limb by limb in fall.
Kevin Robert Fest 7 hours, 19 minutes ago
Oh well here we go again somebody didn't say what Bryson likes now he's calling people names again. make sure you stock up on diapers pacifiers and rattlers Bryson cuz every time somebody doesn't say what you like you act like a big baby and start calling people names. Your adult fanboyism is so disgusting regarding this program anybody who dares to say anything about this program that isn't in line with what you think is assaulted with insulting remarks. Make sure mommy cuts the crust off your sandwich.
Kevin Robert Fest 7 hours, 9 minutes ago
Shhhhhh Everyone it's quiet time now Bryson the adult baby needs his nap. Next thing you know he's going to start calling Daddy (Beaty) to complain saying I shouldn't be allowed to post on this website anymore. or anyone who dares to have a different opinion of The Adult Baby shouldn't post on this website anymore.
Bryson Stricker 7 hours, 5 minutes ago
lol. I don't care if you have a different opinion. I care if you're wrong.
You've never talked to Daylon Charlot and clearly don't follow him on social media. He is beyond proud to be here, thankful for the opportunity and left Alabama for the many reasons I hinted at before.
Thanks for your time.
Kevin Robert Fest 6 hours, 14 minutes ago
I know that you must follow him on social media Bryson because thats what fan boys do. I dont follow anyone on social media because I am an adult. Image an adult following a college kids social media content. How sad is that. Although most college kids are over 21 ie adults its still sad that your life needs to be fulfilled b looking at social media content by KU Players.
Bryson Stricker 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
I'm a fan boy? I'm recently 23, went to school with Daylon and hung out with him on multiple occasions as he is friends with my friends on the team and lived next door to my buddy at HERE apartments.
I know you may not know what it is like to connect with these student athletes because you never went to school and class with them, but don't belittle me because I did. My life doesn't get fulfilled by looking at social media of players, I follow a lot of them because I care deeply about KUFB and want to know whats going on. Without social media, KUSports.com would be dead so I don't get your point.
How long until you go bandwagon for ksu so we don't have to deal with you fairweather self anymore??
Mike Hart 6 hours, 32 minutes ago
Interesting. The only name Bryson called anyone in his post was "Tom". Then you go on to criticize Bryson for calling people names..and follow that up with big baby and diaper comments, riddled with contemptuous ridicule. Real classy..
Kevin Robert Fest 6 hours, 19 minutes ago
Thanks for your opinion Mike. I couldn't care less what you think.
Kevin Robert Fest 6 hours, 12 minutes ago
Learn to read he also used "doofus"
Jonathan Allison 6 hours, 33 minutes ago
Keegan knows his audience, and the gives them what they want right when they want it. In the spring they flood the paper (and site) with positivity and predictions of football glory. In the fall it's all doom and gloom especially after the first two Saturdays.
As of right now, all that KU football needs is a starting center and they are on their way to 6 wins and a bowl invite.
Bryson Stricker 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
Might be a little bold but you're on the right track Jonathan.
Kevin Robert Fest 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
On what planet?
Ryan Ferree 3 hours, 52 minutes ago
"I’d bet anything Daylon Charlot is glad he came here"
Oh yeah.. Battle for National Championships or Battle to Win 1 game for the entire season.. I bet he wished he was more patient and stayed far away from this dumpster fire we call Kansas Football.
Bryson Stricker 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
You clearly don't know Daylon Charlot so I will not dabble further into this with you. I highly suggest you go to ANY of the MANY KU PR events and talk to him.
Kevin Robert Fest 2 hours, 42 minutes ago
Bryson Stricker @ a KU PR event. In his KU fan boy garb
BS: hey daylon whats up can l have your autograph DS: Again, l signed like 50 autographs for you including your pillow case. BS: I know but lm a big fan DS: (EXHALING IN FRUSTRATION) OK BS: Hey I also follow you on social media DS: I know l tried to block you BS: I see that you posted that you had cornflakes for breakfast may l suggest an omelet with veggies to keep your strenth up DS: (Turning to KU staffer)HELP BS: I also see that you are a big action movie fan do you want to go see "Death Wish" with me, we can go dutch but l will buy the popcorn. DS: (Again turning to KU staffer: How do I get a restraining order.
Bryson Stricker 1 hour, 21 minutes ago
LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.
Your creativity makes me laugh. I really do appreciate the jokes you make from your couch, where you watch KU games and probably did your online JCCC schooling too :).
Ryan Ferree 3 hours, 39 minutes ago
...
Miles Nease 7 hours, 56 minutes ago
Tom, Why haven’t you, or Benton, been updating us on the progress of the new Indoor Practice Facility? According to Girod and Zenger, we were supposed to have already broken ground, yet we haven’t even seen any drawings.
Andy Godwin 7 hours, 43 minutes ago
As everyone is now aware and ultra sensitive to are that concussions can lead to major health issues later in life. I wonder if other programs are taking the same approaches to protect players who they recruited, developed, etc. Tom do these medically ineligible players continue to count against the number of scholarships a university can award? Although football is a passion for many, I know of ex-college football players who will never let their sons play the game. Tennis, soccer, baseball, swimming, anything but football. I appreciate and respect that KU is prioritizing a player’s health. I just wonder how other programs handle this issue and if football will become less significant for future generations.
[''] 7 hours, 11 minutes ago
I am rooting for WR Charlot more than anyone in this program. He has endured 3-19 football while in Lawrence while his recruiting class at Alabama won a National Championship and his classmates SS Minkah Fitzpatrick and WR Calvin Ridley will be top-20 NFL draft picks in a few weeks. Think about that.
6 hours, 46 minutes ago
rooting for charlot, as well. however, does a kid who transfers from ALABAMA qualify as a ‘sleeper pick’?! thats like “my sleeper is” Tiger @ the masters this week or Dedric lawson on the bball team. neither has won in a year plus, but, cmon! #talent
Doug Cramer 6 hours, 4 minutes ago
It’s getting hard to open up these football articles.
Nothing against Tom and the staff at LJW. It’s the program at an all time low with no hope in sight.
John Brazelton 5 hours, 46 minutes ago
Maybe all the negative posters should take this season off. You've made almost every negative comment about the coaches and players that can be made. If Beaty is fired, then you can come back 2019 and rip a new head coach and his assistants. And fortunately, most of the players will be brand new, also. Keegan and his new running buddy, Benton Smith, will be able to extend their journalism career another 4 or 5 years. Everybody will be happy as hell!
Kevin Robert Fest 5 hours, 33 minutes ago
Name a positive from this 3-33 team John who lost every game by double digits last year. If Texas hadnt played their worst game in 50 years our 2 big wins are RI and SEMOST. Yes Beaty is great. And a NATIONAL laughing stock to boot. Name a program with a coaching record of 3 wins who aren't going to have some angry fans. Get real
Bryce Landon 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
You don't have to tell me twice. I've found a new team to root for in football.
**ON IOWA!** by Bryce Landon
Bryson Stricker 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
Easy to do when you didn't go to school here.
Congrats on being a fairweather sports fan Bryce.
I am sorry you didn't have the privilege to attend KU.
Bryce Landon 3 hours, 53 minutes ago
And I'm sorry you choose to continue getting yourself worked up over a pile-of-crap football program that isn't going to win anything that matters anytime soon.
On Iowa!
Bryson Stricker 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
Don't be sorry at all. I'm glad I get to watch my alma mater and when the time does come that we turn around, I'll cherish it and have a feeling you non-alums will never feel.
Andy Tweedy 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
So in regards to our OL, the more pressing thing for me was the double shoulder surgery to our starting LT. Does anybody have any first-hand knowledge of his recovery? By "anyone" I guess I mean the LJW staff, cuz being down a center is bad enough, being down a starting LT could be disastrous!
Bryson Stricker 3 hours, 53 minutes ago
There's multiple pictures on social media from KUFB with Adeniji practicing. They fully expect him to be ready by fall, but there is always the chance he is not.
Skyler Owen 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
Thank You for posting some football news!!! I am excited for spring ball and to see what changes are being made on offense and defense. Please keep the football articlescoming!
Joe Norgay 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
Bryson Stricker is a fanboy who’s entire identity comes from sucking up to KUFB and the KUAD. Even people on JayhawkSlant who are practically religious zealots towards KU football are sometimes like “whoa this guy is uhh.. special.” Which reminds me, BryBry is heading down David Koresh territory with how devoted he is to this.
Bryson, we are historically one of the worst football teams of ALL TIME. This is a fact. It is inarguable. So because you derive your entire self worth from supporting the players because you think that makes you special or popular or something, don’t get mad when the majority of the fan base is disgusted with you for defending the indefensible.
I’m sorry that “your friends” seem like they’re under attack when people get pissed at Zenger and Beaty, but I’d bet every dollar that any person ‘attacking’ the program fully supports the kids and wishes the best for them. We just don’t support the coaches and administrators who are clearly out of their league. This is Beatys 4th year and Zengers 8th and we have shown ZERO signs of improvement and have gotten significantly worse in fact. Spare me the, you don’t understand football if you can’t see we have better athletes now blah blah. WE. ARE. ONE. OF. THE. WORST. FOOTBALL. TEAMS. OF. ALL. TIME.
I really hope through your ‘friendship’ with the players that a coach approached you and paid you to rebut criticism on the Internet because honestly if you’re just doing this of your own volition, that’s incredibly sad.
Bryson Stricker 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
Liked your comment.
I'm not a fanboy, I'm a diehard fan. I don't suck up to anybody.
I'm sorry that I care about CFB more than you?
I'm aware of how bad we are, but you all are angry because you hang on to our downfalls all the time. I choose to see the good and hope we can capitalize. I have always been open as to where I stand in supporting.
